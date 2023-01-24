Oswestry Olympians are up and running in impressive style

Oswestry Olympians at the Shropshire Cross Country County Championships. January 2023.

Matthew Collins led the way for the Olympians by finishing second in the men's race, while Charlotte Hunter was fourth in the women's race – at Attingham Park in Shrewsbury.

That secured the duo automatic qualification to the Regional Cross Country Championships in March.

The Olympians' success continued with numerous runners achieving podium places in their age group categories.

As well as her qualification, Hunter gained a place on the podium as the second senior woman home.

Lou Woodcock sprinted to gold in the over-40 women's race and Amy Kynaston ran to silver in the over-35 women's category.

On her debut run for the Olympians, Denise Hufton crossed the finish line second in the over-65 women's race.

The men’s event also had podium places for the Olympians, with Tim Tansley running to second in the over-50s.

Evan Roberts also picked up a silver medal in the under-20s, as well as Simon Barkley taking third in the over-45 men's category.

The podium placements continued across the team races, with both the men's and women's teams finishing third overall. The women's Masters team also secured second.

Sara Robinson, Sarah Jones and Hannah Flynn also made their debuts for the Olympians.

Along with their success in Shrewsbury, the Olympians were in action at the North Wales County Championship in Wrexham.