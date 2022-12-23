Red-hot runners put on a superb show in the snow at Telford 10k

Telford 10k

The 38th staging of the event took place in snowy conditions, but thanks to the hard work of the organisers from Telford Athletic Club and the efforts of the Telford Town Park Wardens the course was gritted and kept clear of snow.

Competitors of all abilities took part with the race now so popular that there were three waves of runners, roughly based on ability.

Over 1,000 competitors crossed the finish line on what was a hugely successful race day, which was expertly organised by Dave Mansbridge.

The race has developed a reputation as one of the fastest in the country and this year was no exception as it again attracted a high quality field including several internationals.

And, for the first time in the UK since the Manchester 10k in 2006, 33 men ran faster than 30 minutes on their chip time, an amazing achievement for a race that does not pay appearance money for runners to take part.

The women’s race was equally strong with 33 faster than 35 minutes.

Alexander Lepretre, of the Highgate Club in London, won the men’s race in a time of 28.54 seconds, 30 seconds slower than the record set in 2019 by Adam Craig (Inverclyde).

Lepretre’s team-mate Jacon Allen was just two seconds behind in 28.56, while Liverpool’s Conor Bradley was third in 29.01.

Dylan Gillett (Telford AC) was the first Shropshire athlete to cross the finish line.

Gillett, who was selected to run for the Midland Counties team, clocked 30.25.

The leading finishers from the other Shropshire clubs were Oli Blake (Oswestry Olympians) 31.28, Jon Bowie (Shrewsbury AC, fifth Vet 40) 31.46, Robert Weston (Whitchurch Whippetts) 33.21, Ian Higgins (Telford Harriers) 35.35, Luke Williams (Cleobury Mortimer Running Club) 37.27, Michael Barber (Shropshire Shufflers) 37.59 and Paul Smith (Telford Tri Club) 41.12.

The women’s race was again dominated by Nottingham Athletic Club’s Samantha Harrison.

Harrison, who had won the race in the previous two years, left her rivals trailing as she powered to a hat-trick of victories and set a new course record.

Having ran in this year’s Commonwealth Games and European Champions, Harrison showed her class as she finished in 31.10, nearly a minute faster than last year’s winning effort of 32.07.

, which has been won for the last two occasions by from Nottingham Athletic Club and last year she beat her own course record finishing in 32.07. She went on in 2022 to have a great year being selected to run in the Commonweath Games and European Championships.

Her winning time was a personal best and also the fourth fastest time ever run by a UK woman over 10k on the road.

Clara Evens(Pontypridd) was second in 32.29 and Gemma Steel (Charnwood) third in 32.57.

There were hundreds of local runners taking part with almost every club in the county represented.