Willhoit eyes a pre-Christmas Cardington Cracker triumph

Cardington Cracker Fell Race

The GB international from Shrewsbury took the honours in last year’s event and is in fine form having won last week’s Little Stretton to Stiperstones race in the second fastest time ever.

Sunday’s race is organised by Telford Athletic Club and the tough nine-mile course involves climbing The Lawley, Caer Caradoc, Gaerstone Hill, Willstone Hill before crossing the Wilderness, then on to the finish in Cardington.

Willhoit recorded the third fastest women’s time (84 minutes 59 seconds) on her way to victory last year and is sure to be in contention for honours again.

Five-time winner Mel Price, from Woolaston, who has a best time of 86.42, with race victories in 2011 and then a run of four consecutive triumphs from 2013 to 2016, is also expected to be running.

The men’s course record is held by GB International Tim Davies, from Forden near Welshpool, who ran 69.43 when winning in 2006, one of five occasions he has won the race, the only runner to ever break the 70 minute barrier. Mike James of Shrewsbury has the second ever fastest time when he was second to Tim in the same race in 2006 in 70.01.

Last year’s race was won by Dan Connolly, following up his victory in 2018, in a time of 75.23. One of this year’s pre-race favourites will be last year’s runner-up Henry Webb.

Another name to look our for is the winner of last week’s Time Trial race from Little Stretton to Stiperstones, Dominic Jones. He has returned to racing after a long injury but is currently in fine form and has been a runner-up in the event on three previous occasions.

The action starts at 11am and is now full. Race head quarters are at the Cardington Village Hall.

The race is the third in this year’s Shropshire Winter Series, sponsored by Church Stretton’s Outdoor Depot Shop.

After two of the six-race competition, James Stuart, of the Shrewsbury Tri Club, leads the way ahead of Dave Saunders and Tim Kieniewicz.

Charlotte White heads the women’s standings with Sarah Cordingley second and Flora Gunner third.