Record entry for the Parks winter series at Wem

That’s the question organiser Jamie Brookes is asking himself after a record-breaking 81 bowlers took part in round three on Sunday at Wem USC.

“It was amazing but brilliant – they just kept on arriving,” said Brookes as 56 turned up for the morning’s 13-up and handicapped round robin group matches. “I feel the winter series is built on all those that take part enjoying it enough to talk about it away from the day’s bowling.

“My input is trying to keep it calm, enjoyable but competitive.”

The soaraway success of what is the ninth series has forced Brookes to make another change to the schedule for round four this coming weekend at Tilstock.

“Due to the continuous high numbers I am switching to a three-session format with a limit of 32 entrants per session, which will run from 9am to 12.15, then 12.15 to 3.30pm and 3.30 until we finish.

“Over the first three Sundays the host clubs have made an average of at least £450 in profit,” added Brookes. “So if any clubs wish to host a round they should please contact me. The only conditions are that they need to affiliate to North Shropshire Parks (£20) and I need to be able to have six blocks on the green.”

There were 14 groups to cope with demand in the morning at Wem USC and the table toppers included series regulars Alan Boulton, Chris Elsbury, Andy Armstrong, Conner Whitehall, Ben Hinton and Jock Timlett.

Husband and wife, Phil and Joy Guy, were group winners in the afternoon and also tasting success were Greg Needham, Paul Sheenan, Carl Pawlowski, Guy Tipton, Harry Wilson, David Brown, Ben Parkes, Phil Jones (St Georges), Kerry Dance, Roger Candlin, Grahma Bennett and Craig Jones.

It wasn’t just the honours winners who had a good time at the Oswestry Bowling League’s annual presentation evening.

The oldest league in Shropshire held its end of season prize night and buffet over the border at the Bersham Club in Wrexham. And Pentre Broughton bowler Sandra Salisbury said: “It was a brilliant night with fantastic food as well!”

Her club’s A team were crowned Division Two champions while Llangollen A topped Division One and Overton A Division Three, while Brymbo’s A and B teams claimed the Division Four and Five trophies.