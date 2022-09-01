Hectic time for Telford Athletics Club ahead of three events

Athletics

On Sunday 4th September the club stage the 38th running of the 19 mile Stretton Skyline Fell Race.

This classic race that is steeped in history includes all the major Stretton Hills including Pole Bank, Ragleth, Caer Caradoc, Lawley and the final climb onto the Long Mynd. The race starts at 11 am with the race headquarters at the Sports Pavilion just off Lutwyche Road in Church Stretton. Entries are taken on the day and a bargain at just £7. See the Telford Athletic Club website for more details.

On Wednesday 7th it is the 6th and final race in the DRE & Co sponsored Sexarathon as the Harper Scarper 5 Kilometre Race gets underway from Harper Adams University at Edgmond. 400 runners are expected to contest the race but entries for this individual race are still open but no entries on the night. www.avtiming.com/sexarathon