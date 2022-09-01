Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hectic time for Telford Athletics Club ahead of three events

By Nick ElwellAthleticsPublished: Comments

Telford Athletic Club face a big week in organising events as they are staging three events in a six-day period.

Athletics
Athletics

On Sunday 4th September the club stage the 38th running of the 19 mile Stretton Skyline Fell Race.

This classic race that is steeped in history includes all the major Stretton Hills including Pole Bank, Ragleth, Caer Caradoc, Lawley and the final climb onto the Long Mynd. The race starts at 11 am with the race headquarters at the Sports Pavilion just off Lutwyche Road in Church Stretton. Entries are taken on the day and a bargain at just £7. See the Telford Athletic Club website for more details.

On Wednesday 7th it is the 6th and final race in the DRE & Co sponsored Sexarathon as the Harper Scarper 5 Kilometre Race gets underway from Harper Adams University at Edgmond. 400 runners are expected to contest the race but entries for this individual race are still open but no entries on the night. www.avtiming.com/sexarathon

The final event is the Telford Games Track and Field Open Meeting at the Telford Stadium at Oakengates Leisure Centre, Wrockwardine Wood on Saturday 10th September. This all day meeting offers a wide range of events for all ages from Under 11s to seniors and masters. Entries close on 1st September and all entries are on line at www.telfordac.co.uk

Athletics
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News