Drayton’s runners thunder home in the Wrexham 10k

Published:

On Sunday 24 July, five members of Market Drayton Running Club took part in the Wrexham 10K. Despite the slightly rainy day in some parts of the area, Wrexham was incredibly warm and the course slightly hilly. Regardless of the tough conditions, the runners did exceptionally well and received a unique and welsh themed medal. Christina Yianna was first home in a brilliant 59 minutes, 48 seconds, first male across the line was Mike McKeown in a phenomenal 1:03:06, Tony Warner and Amy Roberts were closely behind in a brilliant 01:05:45. Mandy Lewis finished the course in an outstanding 01:07:44.

Amy Roberts, Christina Yianna, Tony Warner, Mandy Lewis, Mike McKeown.
Over the weekend, a number of Market Drayton Running Club members took part in the Conti Thunder Run, there are two options; one 10K race around Catton Park, Derbyshire or a 24 hour race where runners can participate solo or in teams as a relay and they complete as many laps as possibly between 12:00 on 23 July and 12:00 on 24 July. Two members completed the 10K race, brilliant well done to Lou (01:09:42) Drinkald and Laura Verrill (01:17:43).

The club had three teams enter the 24 hour race; Ellen Deighton competed as a solo runner and in 24 hours completed an incredible eight laps. Billy no m8s completed 17 laps and was made up of; Mark Pepper, Liam Heathcote, Macauley Watkins, Felicity Pepper, Richard Roberts, George Murray, Caius Durling and Sophie Murray. The third team completed 18 laps of the trail course and consisted of Gemma Jones, Matt Williams, Jack Bolton, Alvaro Estebas, Julie Armstrong and Darren Wright.

