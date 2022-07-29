Drayton’s runners thunder home in the Wrexham 10k

On Sunday 24 July, five members of Market Drayton Running Club took part in the Wrexham 10K. Despite the slightly rainy day in some parts of the area, Wrexham was incredibly warm and the course slightly hilly. Regardless of the tough conditions, the runners did exceptionally well and received a unique and welsh themed medal. Christina Yianna was first home in a brilliant 59 minutes, 48 seconds, first male across the line was Mike McKeown in a phenomenal 1:03:06, Tony Warner and Amy Roberts were closely behind in a brilliant 01:05:45. Mandy Lewis finished the course in an outstanding 01:07:44.