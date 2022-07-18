Golden girl Gilbody leads Shropshire's medal haul

Shropshire Athletics

Zoe, one of Shropshire’s 19 competing athletes, was one of the team’s 3 athletes to score medals - joining Tegan Stoddart (silver in senior girls shot) and Jack Kinrade (bronze in intermediate boys 800m) with a gold medal in the intermediate girls 1500m.

Two years ago, Zoe was the first Shropshire girl to win an English Schools Cross Country title, having won at Sefton Park, in Liverpool.

She qualified for both the 1500 and 3000m events, but made the decision to compete in the 1500m - this choice proved to be an educated one, as she won her heat comfortably on Friday, with a time of four minutes and 34 seconds, followed by a strong final 300m in the final, where she pulled clear of the competition to set a time of 4.29.63 - only three seconds adrift of her personal best.

Following her result at this competition, Zoe earned automatic selection in the England Schools team competing in the British Schools Championship in Belfast in the upcoming weeks.

Shropshire’s first medal came on Friday, and was a result of Tegan Stoddart’s effort in the senior girls shot. Tegan’s strongest throw came in the fifth round, where she launched a huge putt of 12.28m - over a 30cm improvement on her best previous attempt.

This was the second year in a row that Tegan has earned a medal in this event - moving from bronze medal last year, to silver this year.

The third, and final medal won by Shropshire was won by Jack Kinrade (intermediate boys 800m), in which he finished 3rd.

Jack led for much of the race, having won the heat in which he competed on Friday, with a time of 1.56.37 but was overtaken during his final few strides, and finished third with a time of 1.54.18.

Another positive result for the Shropshire team came from Corbet School’s Bethany Trow, in the junior girls 1500m, running an 8 second PB at 4.38.64. Kristian Tung, a Shrewsbury School student ran a 5 second PB in the boys 3000m, whilst Beth Rawlinson, a Concord College student, took ten seconds off her PB to post a 5.31.26 in the senior girls 1500m steeplechase.

Other Shropshire Schools results came from

Menna Pugsley, Oswestry School, Junior Girls 300m, 5th heats in 43.41.

Francesca Bowen, Bridgnorth Endowed, Junior Girls 300m, 6th heats in 43.28.

Bridget Williams, Meole Brace, Junior Girls Long Jump, 14th in final with 4.71m.

Madeleine Aiston, Belvidere, Inter Girls 100m, 8th heats in 12.92.

Charlotte Burrows, William Brookes, Senior Girls 800m, 6th heats in 2.21.77.

Leighton Broome, Idsall, Junior Boys 100m, 5th heats in 12.04.

Elliott Bowen, Bridgnorth Endowed, Junior Boys 300m, 7th heats in 38.89.

Paul Harrison, Thomas Telford, Junior Boys 800m, 9th in heats in 2.09.55.