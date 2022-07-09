Notification Settings

Bronze for Iris Downes after late drama

Published:

Shropshire has a new European Championship medallist after 800m runner Iris Downes claimed bronze in Israel.

Iris Downes

Shrewsbury Athletic Club’s starlet Downes, 16, was just pipped to gold and silver at the under-18s final in Jerusalem in a competitive and tight field.

She led the pack with 200m left but was overtaken by winner Malin Hoelsveen, of Norway, before a dramatic lunge on the line from German Jana Becker. Downes’ 2:09.56 was four-hundredths of a second from a silver medal.

The result is an early career highlight for the Shrewsbury School student, coached by Colin Lancaster.

Downes said of the race: “When we hit that final 200m I thought ‘it’s a final, I may as well take it on’. My legs felt great at that point until around 50m to go and the other girls caught up with me.”

