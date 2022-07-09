Bronze for Iris Downes after late drama

Iris Downes

Shrewsbury Athletic Club’s starlet Downes, 16, was just pipped to gold and silver at the under-18s final in Jerusalem in a competitive and tight field.

She led the pack with 200m left but was overtaken by winner Malin Hoelsveen, of Norway, before a dramatic lunge on the line from German Jana Becker. Downes’ 2:09.56 was four-hundredths of a second from a silver medal.

The result is an early career highlight for the Shrewsbury School student, coached by Colin Lancaster.