Runners are out in force in and around the county

Runners in Newport

The hilly, multi-terrain race started and finishing at Gnosall Sports & Social Club and despite the name, the distance is intentionally longer than 10k, coming in at around 11.2k.

The race has a reputation for being one of the tougher ones around, and getting to the finish is an achievement in itself. The route takes runners across the boardwalk over the marshes next to the social club, before taking them up steep steps to the Millenium Way, and then back down to the canal at Plardiwick.

From here, the canal is followed through Gnosall Heath before heading through Cowley Tunnel and along a particularly muddy section of towpath, before leaving the canal at Cowley and heading over the fields towards Beffcote. Once competitors have made it through Beffcote, they face a tough, narrow climb up Broadhill, before descending back towards the Millennium Way, along which they return to the finish via the previously-crossed boardwalk.

Pope was the first Newport runner to finish, taking 26th position overall in a time of 51 minutes, 10 seconds, exactly one minute ahead of Richard Bennett, who finished 34th.

David Brown was next for Newport (39th in 53:23) followed by Alex Cochrane (53:44). Kirsty Greenhead (74th in 59:05) won her category with Philip Hardy finishing 101st in a time of 1:03:30, while Richard Skingsley was 105th in 1:04:13.

Other Newport runners were John Metzger (1:13:41), Kay Wilkinson (1:16:01), Helen Holdroyd (1:17:10), Anne Strowger (1:21;10), Sue Wylie (1:21:32) and Liz Holbrook (1:24:46). Phil Dolding ran with his daughter Sophie, crossing the line in (1:25:51).

David Clarke was the first Newport runner home in the third round of the Sexarathon Series – the Shropshire 4-miler – which took place place at Granville Country Park, near Muxton and Donnington Wood in Telford.

As ever in this series, there was a fantastic turnout of Novaportan runners, decorating the field with nearly 40 green and purple running tops.

Clarke came home in 44th place overall, clocking a time of 24 minutes, 13 seconds. Not far behind was Ashley Moore in 51st position, recording a time of 24:49.

Other Newport athletes taking part were Tom Pope (27:11), Elizabeth Bennett (27:29), Andrew Wilmot (27:49), Richard Bennett (27:51), David Brown (28:42), Alex Cochrane and Phil Dolding, both in 29:27, Daniel Miles (29:44), Aaron Nicholas (29:50), Simon Yap (30:05), Pete Johnstone (30:41), Oliver Stokes (30:48), Emily Pope (30:50), Philip Link (31:06), Kirsty Greenhead (31:24), Graham Rogers (31:29), Amy Hughes, (32:12). Nigel Ingram (34:06), John Metzger (34:13), Simon Taylor (35:25), Selwyn Plant (35:28), Marc Taylor (35:50), Ben Roper (36:16), Ralph Humphries (36:35), Annabel Bolton (36:48,) Mark McEvilly (38:58), Elizabeth McEvilly (39:33), Anne Strowger (40:52), Wendy Tonge (41:15), Nick Wylie (41:40), Sue Wylie, and Sharon Goulson (41:52), Tracy Hartridge (42.52), Liz Holbrook (42:30), Martin Murdoch (43:24) and Lisa Yap (44:16).

n Four Market and Drayton RC athletes took part in the Donnington 4 miler.

Pete Williams was first home for the club in a fine time of 25 minutes, 28 seconds. Tim Beckett was next in 26:47.

The first lady home was Mandy Greene (42:14) followed by Jan Ousby (42:59).

Rachel Adams travelled to the North Wales coast to complete the Rhyl half marathon where she clocked an outstanding 1:52:09.

Jill Lawton completed the Race for Life 5K around the The Quarry in Shrewsbury.