Shrewsbury's Iris Downes called up for GB U18s

Iris Downes

Downes, 16, will jet out to Jerusalem, Israel, next month to compete in the European Athletics under-18s Championships. The event runs between July 4-7.

The Shrewsbury School and former Moreton Hall student has shown excellent form in recent events, notably at British Milers Club (BMC) meets, and been rewarded with a place in Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s under-18s squad.

Downes, who is coached by Colin Lancaster, is ranked third in Europe at her distance heading into the competition.