Shrewsbury's Iris Downes called up for GB U18s

Downes, 16, will jet out to Jerusalem, Israel, next month to compete in the European Athletics under-18s Championships. The event runs between July 4-7.
The Shrewsbury School and former Moreton Hall student has shown excellent form in recent events, notably at British Milers Club (BMC) meets, and been rewarded with a place in Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s under-18s squad.
Downes, who is coached by Colin Lancaster, is ranked third in Europe at her distance heading into the competition.
She recently recorded finishes of fifth and third in BMC meets in Watford and Birmingham, as well as a sixth-placed effort at last month’s Diamond League. Downes has knocked four seconds off her personal best this season.