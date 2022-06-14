Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Adele Nicoll is a double Welsh champion

AthleticsPublished: Comments

Birmingham-bound Adele Nicoll has become a double Welsh champion in athletics.

The Welshpool multi-sport star – who has been selected for this year’s Commonwealth Games – took gold in the shot put and the discus.

She threw 16.91 metres in shot – the event she will be competing in Birmingham – and 47.97, in the discuss.

And Nicoll, who also went to the Winter Olympics for the bobsleigh earlier this year, was impressed with her performance – particularly in the discus.

“It’s honestly been years since I trained for discus,” she said. “I was frustratingly close to 50m from no preparation. I might have to pick it up again.”

Athletics
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News