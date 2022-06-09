Welshpool's Adele Nicoll overcomes doubters to reach Birmingham 2022

Adele Nicoll - Credit: GlennSports.

After representing Great Britain in bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she is now preparing to compete in shot put for Wales at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

With 50 days to go, Nicoll was yesterday named by Welsh Athletics and Team Wales as part of a 22-strong contingent heading to Birmingham.

“I’ve won a silver medal in bobsleigh at the World Cup and I’ve been to an Olympic Games but one of my proudest moments has got to be that day when I first threw the Commonwealth Games A standard,” said Nicoll.

But the road to the Commonwealth Games has not always been smooth: “Qualifying meant so much to me and I had so many people doubting me.

“My body shape had changed after getting into bobsleigh; I’d lost a lot of weight – I’m a lot leaner and people doubted whether I could still throw. But I’d got stronger and I’d got faster so ultimately I had more power. For the last two Games cycles, I have been number one in Wales and I won the trials for Glasgow and Gold Coast but I just didn’t quite make the grade.

“I’m so proud of myself for sticking at it. For the last eight years, I’ve had setbacks and I’ve still got back up and I’ve applied myself and I am honestly so proud. I’ve been focusing on a team sport essentially for the last couple of years but it’s now all about me again.

“It’s about accountability and responsibility; I am in charge of what I do in that throwing circle and the pressure of that can be too much for some people but I thrive off it.”

And her hard work has impressed Welsh Athletics National Talent Development for Thows Ryan Spencer-Jones.

He said: “Over the last couple of years, Adele has really grown as a person.

“Throughout lockdown, she took the opportunity to change, adapt and to train hard. She is now probably the hardest working athlete in the room – and that’s not just training, its nutrition and event preparation too. And that hard work is reflected in her success in her sports.”

She is of course used to representing Team GB. But how does it feel to be pulling on the Welsh vest?

“I am so proud to be Welsh and I tell everyone where I’m from, wherever I am in the world,” she said. “I love to show young people from towns like Welshpool that there are opportunities to explore and excel.”

It’s certainly been a busy year of exploring and excelling for the Welshpool talent. Home from the Winter Olympics in Beijing for just two weeks, the 25-year-old jetted off to the United States, putting herself through bobsleigh driving school in Lake Placid: “My life goal is to do the Winter Olympics in 2026 as a bobsleigh driver, a summer Olympics in the shot put and then a third sport internationally or professionally before I retire.

“I don’t know what that third sport is but it will be something power related.

“The obvious route is rugby but I’m really leaning towards doing some sort of martial arts potentially MMA or UFC. That would be my third and final sport.”

But, for now, the focus is on the throwing circle at Alexander Stadium. And it certainly feels like a home Games for Nicoll, who has been competing for the Birchfield Harriers since she was 14: “My dad used to drive me on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and again on Sunday mornings. Mum would come as well and they’d sit and wait for me to finish training. They made it all possible for me.”

In fact, her father – as well as being a taxi service – helped coach her in the early days.

“I was loving sports days in primary school and doing well and one of my teachers was an athletics coach and she encouraged me to go along to Oswestry Olympians when I was nine years old,” she reflected. “That’s where I had my first coaches but also my dad coached me.

“My parents were both really instrumental in my development as an athlete.

“My dad used to give up a lot of his own time to coach me and they worked really well as a team. My mum sorted out all the administration – she was on top of everything. She was the person who reached out to Welsh Athletics.

“Together, they were so key in what I do now. I could never have achieved what I have without them.

“Often, I compete internationally and friends and family don’t get to watch so I’m really looking forward to it being a home crowd.