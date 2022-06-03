Shropshire Sara leads way for county aces

fell

Willhoit, who runs for Mercia Fell Runners, finished third overall, in a time of 56.16, in Llanberis, North Wales and became the first Shropshire woman to secure a medal at the prestigious championships.

The Shrewsbury athlete’s previous best finish in the event came at Todmorden in 2019 when she crossed the line in sixth.

The only other Shropshire medallist in this high quality race is Will Levett, who won in 2005 when the championships were held in conjunction with the Wrekin Fell Race.

This year’s race was held in glorious weather, over a tough 11.3 kilometre course along the Moel Elio Ridge from Llanberis.

Willhoit, who has represented England and Great Britain at fell running, recovered very well from her exploits in the previous week’s high-quality 37 kilometre Three Peaks Race in Yorkshire where she finished a brilliant fifth.

Mel Price, another Mercia Fell Runner, was the next Shropshire finisher in 23rd in 67.46 with Florence Roberts (Oswestry Olympians) 24th in 67.56, Monica Oparka-Hickinbottom (Shrewsbury AC) 37th in 70.51 and Jess Gunner (Shrewsbury AC), who completed the Shropshire team, 50th and the sixth under-23 to finish in a time of 82.40.

The team finished in fourth overall, just two points behind third-placed North Wales.

Cumbria ended the day at the top of the standings ahead of Yorkshire in the 15-team event.

This represents Shropshire equal highest position in the championships, having also finished fourth at The Shining Tor Race in 2012.

Another Mercia Runner, Jack Agnew, led the Shropshire men’s team home in 17th place, in a time of 53.13.

Matthew Yapp (Croft Ambrey) was the next man home in 32nd, in a time of 55.26, with Shrewsbury AC’s Ollie Parry (59.34) 54th and Aidan Yapp, (Croft Ambrey) 58th, and 10th under-23 runner, in 59.54.