GB internationals lead the way in Caradoc fell race

The opening event in this year’s Shropshire Summer Series, sponsored by The Outdoor Depot in Church Stretton, also incorporated the Shropshire Athletic Association Championships.

And it was Connolly and Willhoit who were crowned county champions after dominating the respective men’s and women’s races.

The 35th version of this three mile race climbs up to the summit of the famous Church Stretton hill via Three Fingers Rock then with a fast descent to the finish line.

A total of 116 runners finished the Telford Athletic Club organised event, which saw competitors tackle a three mile course that climbs up to the summit of the famous Church Stretton hill via Three Fingers Rock before a fast descent to the finish line.

Connolly, from Bridgnorth, led from the off in near perfect conditions, having one eye on the course record of 22.09, set in 2004 by Tim Davies from Welshpool.

He had established a big lead by the summit with local lad Jack Agnew, who was also second last year, leading the chasing pack.

Connolly who was second in this year’s Shropshire Cross Country Championships, stretched his lead to win by almost 90 seconds in a time of 22 minutes, 30 seconds.

It was Connolly’s third success in the race and his time was the fifth fastest recorded.

Agnew, the Shropshire silver medallist, ran a personal best of 23.57.

Third place went to two-time winner Duncan Birtwistle (24.21).

Ludlow’s Oliver Perratt, winner of the recent long distance Mammothon around South Shropshire, was fourth in 24.23 and took third place in the Shropshire Championships.

Mathew Yapp who runs for the Herefordshire based club, Croft Ambrey, was next home, ahead of Maldwyn Harriers’ Aled Breeze, who was the first under-17.

Shrewsbury star Willhoit (Mercia Fell Runners) also led from the front in the women’s race.

She knocked almost five minutes off her previous best time as she came home in 25.44, which was good enough for eighth overall and the second fastest women’s time in the race’s history.

Katie Lord, from Ambleside, was nearly four minutes behind in second place, with Mercia’s Hayley Wells taking third and the Shropshire silver medal.

Croft Ambrey’s Charlotte Broadhurst took fourth place and the bronze medal.

Oswestry’s Florence Roberts and Madisson Griffiths, from Maldwyn, completed the top six.

Shrewsbury AC’s Beth Trow won the junior race in impressive style.

Adie Pottinger, the chair of the Shropshire Athletics Association, presented the Shropshire medals.

The second race in the Shropshire Summer Series will be the Wrekin Streak on Wednesday, May 11 (7.30pm) from the Forest Glen, Wellington. Enter on the night.