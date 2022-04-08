Market Drayton runners go far and wide for action

runners

Debs and Tom Scotcher completed the Cathedral to Castle 10 mile run. Tom smashed the course in one hour 19 minutes and 27 seconds, just ahead of his mum Debs, who completed the course in a fantastic time of 1:31:01.

Seven of the club’s runners stayed locally and completed the Whitchurch 10k, the course was surprisingly hilly but the sun shone and the runners performed well.

First home for the club was Tony Mathewson in an incredible time of 45:54. Joanna Mason was first female across the line in a time of 48:33, followed by Mike Freed (52:57) and Gary Crideford (57:36). Mike Mckeown just missed out on breaking the hour mark as she clocked 1:01:58.

Nikki Sherwin and Beatrice Shepley completed the course in 1:03:33, tackling the hills together, while Carol Reid finished in 1:16:33. Jane Shepherd headed for the capital to take part in the London Landmarks half marathon, and finished in 2:55:32.

Finally, Rachel Adams went furthest afield to represent the club in the Berlin’s half marathon.