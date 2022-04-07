Judo stars Howell and Powell to fly off to the Euros

Following her bronze medal at the same competition in 2018, Powell will compete in the under-78kg category, while Howell will fight in the under-63kg category following her silver at the Judo Grand Slam in Tel Aviv in February. She also won bronze at the 2018 European Championships. British Judo performance director Nigel Donohue said: “The 2022 European Championships is the first championships in the Paris Cycle and we have carefully considered selecting a team that will be competitive and also support our aspirations of developing and qualifying both a men and women’s team to medal in Paris 2024.