Newport runners out in force for Stafford Half Marathon

Newport & District Running Club

The first runner back for Newport was David Clarke, who finished in 62nd place overall with a time of one hour, 24 minutes, 38 seconds.

Ashley Moore (1:26:21), running in his first half marathon, came home 87th, followed by Tom Pope (1:33:44), David Brown (1:34:53), Andrew Wilmot (1:36:51) and Phil Dolding (1:37:21).

First female finisher for Newport was Charlotte Chapman (1:38:02) while Liz Bennett ran a PB of 1:38:16.

Nick Watts set a PB of 1:38:21 and also ducking under the 100-minute mark was Jonathan Pierce (1:39:07 - PB).

The other Newport runners were Aaron Nicholas (1:41:41), Oliver Stokes (1:46:19), Richard Bennett (1:47:24), Phil Cross (1:52:49), Emily Pope (1:56:59,) Jennie and Darren Waters (1:56:39), John Metzger (1:56:14), Helen Edwards (2:00:40), Selwyn Plant (2:06:44), Rodney Jones (2:10:55), Tracy Hartridge (2:21:22), Louise Patterson, (2:22:18), Steve Cannon (2:26:02), Catherine Hawksworth (2:26:270, while Louise and Vance Heath finished together in a time of 2:28:01.

Photo: Team Newport at the Stafford Half Marathon

