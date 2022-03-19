Shrewsbury's Liam Rawlings celebrates stunning national success

Liam Rawlings

Rawlings struck gold in the under-20 National Inter County Championships at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough.

His success followed up on the 2020 victory by fellow Shropshire runner Zoe Gilbody in the under-13 girls' race.

Rawlings, who completed his sixth form at Thomas Telford School, continues to make impressive progress having earlier this year marked his final race at the English Schools Championships with a superb silver medal in the senior boys 3000m.

He is a first year student at Birmingham University and also enjoyed a fantastic winter season under the guidance of coach Colin Lancaster from Little Stretton, which saw him earn his first Great Britain vest when he qualified for the European Championships.

In the first British Athletics Cross Country Challenge race at Milton Keynes Rawlings came home second and he followed that up at the end of November with a third-placed finish in the next Cross Country Challenge in Liverpool – result that saw him secure his place in the GB team, going on to 25th against the best under-20s in Europe in Dublin in early December.

The National Inter Counties includes county teams from England and area teams from Scotland and Wales.

On a challenging course at Loughborough, sticky in places, but not as wet as in previous years, Rawlings followed the early leader Johnny Livingstone (Devon) before overtaking him later in the race as he comfortably won his first national title with seven seconds to spare.

As well as picking up the winner's medal, Rawlings was also crowned winner of the Under-20s British Cross Country Challenge based on his races at Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Loughborough.

With his cross country season over, Rawlings will now turn his attention to 5000m on the track with his summer aim the European Under-20 Championships.

Other Shropshire runners in the Under-20s race were Harrison Cutler (93rd), Jonny Price (146th) and Brady Watkinson (169th).

Shropshire had some other very impressive performances in the Championships at Loughborough.

Iris Downes ran very well in the under'17 women's race to finish 33rd, Joe Leahy and Jack Kinrade were 77th and 92nd respectively in the under-15 boys.

In the under-13 boys, Shropshire had three runners in the top 100 – William Neil (43rd), Simon Bagshaw (51st) and Kody Gilbody (80th), with the team finishing 20th out of 40 teams.

Beth Trow led the way home in the under-15 girls' race in 41st place. In the under-20 girls' event, Charlotte Broadhurst was 51st and Jess Gunner 72nd.

Other Shropshire finishers were Under 13 girls 208th Chloe Stuart, 235th Daisy Frost, 270th Manon Closs, 281st Aine Wade, 289th Emme Tabbott, 294th Erin Woolcock and 299th Olivia Hayman. Team 39th. The Under 13 boys 185th Ralph Brown, 191st Thomas Johnson, 209th Gabe Giani, 270th Dylan Williams - Yang and 272nd Tristan Stewart. Under 15 girls 114th Zoe Gilbody, 219th Isabella Huckin, 244th Zoe Asquith, 248th Aimee Jarratt, 258th Evie David and 279th Isobelle Standell. The team were 33rd. Under 15 boys 101st Edward Harrison, 136th Oliver Skelton, 222nd Jake Hopkins, 227th Dominic Weilds and 238th Adam Bentham.The team were 21st. Under 17 women 101st Maggie Preece, 175th Beth Rawlinson, 188th Rosie Morris and 244 Rossie Zlotwitz, the team were 25th. Under 17 men 185th Ruari Frankel, 190th Jude Lins, 201st Hamish Griffiths, 222nd Charlie Preece, 243rd Jedid Mensah, 247th Ewan Doran and 252nd Massimo Wyatt. The team were 36th. Senior womens 158th Miriam Jones - Walters, 169th Monica Oparka-Hickinbottom, 233rd Louise Woolcock, 235th Alice Walton, 243rd Robin Jones, 251st Lauren Morley the team were 28th. Senior men 106th Matthew Collins, 185th Jim Hickinbottom, 214th Dom Garner and 250th Tomos Hales.

This coming weekend the cross country action turns to the English Schools Championships as Shropshire Schools teams travel to Kent.