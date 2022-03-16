Reigning champion Tim Beardmore off to a flier in Friction Hydraulic Series

Tim Beardmore

Like all competitors, Beardmore suffered on a gruelling opening leg which sapped the strength thanks to a roaring headwind that significantly hampered progress and took character to fight through to finish in 40 minutes 59 seconds.

However, after the turn things varied between fast and scary as the wind played a huge part in proceedings.

The Bridgnorth CC rider said: “It’s great to be back racing on one of my favourite courses.

“Typical windy conditions made for a tough out leg to Sutton Maddock, followed by an extremely fast run in to Bridgnorth.

“The climbs went well, but there were some horrible cross winds to deal with in places.

“I felt good on the bike and was pleased with my time. I’m very happy to take the overall win, thanks to all at Wrekinsport for organising. Shame more people didn’t race it.”

With non-Shropshire rider Thomas Bill of Stafford Triathlon Club pushing Beardmore hard, finishing just three seconds down, Wrekinsport CC’s Tomos Hales came closest of the county riders in 41.10, bettering his race-winning time from the 2021 event by 34 seconds to retain the promoting club’s Chris Edwards Shield.

Beardmore also won the veterans’ competition, ahead of team-mate Jonathan Mills-Keeling.

The women’s competition was affected by Covid with two riders having to pull out, leaving Wrekinsport’s Victoria Doran with a first taste of the fearsome Hermitage as she got around in 1.02.09.