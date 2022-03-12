Welshpool's Adele Nicoll hungry for another taste of Olympic action

Adele Nicoll, from Welshpool, with her UK Athletics Indoor Championship 2022 shot put bronze medal secured with a personal best

Nicoll, 25, only took up bobsleigh 16 months ago in the middle of lockdown - after top GB pilot Mica McNeill spotted Nicoll, known for her success in shotput, during a training video.

She began training with the aim of securing a Team GB bobsleigh slot - and she went to the Beijing games as the team's first reserve.

And although her experience was bittersweet - as she did not compete in the official event, a taste of the Olympics has only made her hungry for more.

She said: "For my first Olympic experience, it was incredible purely because I worked so hard to get there, and it was such a turbulent journey.

"I started the sport 16 months ago and to develop so quickly and be part of the number one GB Team at my first games has been an amazing experience, and it has made me more determined to come home, work hard, and be in Milan for the 2026 games.

"It was a difficult one, as I was one of two brakewomen, one always has to miss out being in the sled, and it was a shame as I had been successful in the World Cup and had good results with me in the sled.

"So being reserve was difficult, but I supported the girls, it isn't a case of being sat on the bench watching others, I was there on the side helping and supporting. It was bittersweet that I made it so far, but if you'd have told me six months ago I'd have been the reserve pick for the winter Olympics, I wouldn't have believed you."

Nicoll returned to the UK at the end of February and within days she showed just how much of an impressive and versatile athlete she really is.

Capping of a remarkable few weeks, she recorded a new personal best to scoop a bronze medal at the UK Indoor Championships at her home club venue in Birmingham.

Her new personal best of 17.02 was just 60cm shy of fellow athlete Amela Strickler - who took the silver medal.

Nicoll now has her eyes firmly on the Commonwealth Games later this year - however, the Welshpool athlete, who works psychiatric hospital rehabilitation units, has insisted her debut Olympic memories will last forever.

Nicoll, who won a silver medal in a World Cup race prior to the Olympics, added: "It was surreal in the Olympic village, having a picture with the Olympic rings, thinking, I am actually here.

"I did get to push the sled in official training sessions and that is essential because you need to do that to quality to take the field of play, so I was part of that.

"I'll be trying to get out of that mindset now, back to Shotput where it is more individual and not a team sport, and I'm looking forward to playing a bigger part heading to the Commonwealth games.