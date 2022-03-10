Newport duo tackle Cannock Chase Challenge

run

The multi-terrain race took place on Cannock Chase and featured nearly 300 metres of ascent.

Starting and finishing at the Tackeroo caravan site, the route took in a number of trails at the north end of The Chase, forming a mostly anti-clockwise loop which drapes over the contours of the land.

“It was a perfect day for running; cold but bright, and with the stunning scenery and varied terrain of Cannock Chase to navigate,” said Bolton. “We started back in the pack and soon decided this was not going to be a fast race with overtaking quite difficult in the majority of the course, so we settled in to enjoy the run.

“Navigating the ups, downs, twists and turns of the tracks and trails was made very easy by excellent way marking and marshals placed to assist. The ‘Ditch of Doom’ at approximately the 8k mark involved a run through water, nearly waist deep at the end, but there was a dry route for those who wished.

“We crossed the line together after putting in a push to the finish line, in 158th and 159th position out of 250 overall, 27th and 28th female with a time of one hour 25 minutes and 23 seconds.”

Meanwhile, Sally Morgan took part in the RAF Shawbury 10k – only her second race in 15 years.

It was sunny, if breezy, on Sunday morning for the race, and Sally said she felt boosted along by the conditions. The route itself consists of 2 different laps of the airfield, which is relatively flat, but exposed to the windy conditions.