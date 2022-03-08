Runners keep their feet on the ground

Mick Riley, Craig Ottolini and Lorraine Vine were among the Market Drayton runners in the RAF Shawbury 10k Mick Riley, Craig Ottolini and Lorraine Vine were among the Market Drayton runners in the RAF Shawbury 10k

It was the first race in the running club’s grand prix series, with a strong breeze whipping across the totally flat airfield, which hosts the course.

First home for Market Drayton was Craig Ottolini, who crossed the line in 24th place in a time of 40 minutes 34 seconds.

It was his first competitive race for exactly two years – but that did not stop him recording a time just over a minute faster than two years ago.

Next home was Mick Riley in 40th place in a time of 44.36, while Liam Heathcote (47.37), Rachel Adams (49.46), Andrew Kelly (55.30) and Lorraine Vine (1.04.02). Adams ran the 10k to raise money and awareness for eating disorder charity Beat.

Elsewhere, Andy Coward completed the Bourton-on-the-Water 10k in a time of 49.03.

Jan Ousby also took in a 10k – finishing the Carsington Water race in 1.07.21 to come home as first women in the vet 70 category.

The course was an undulating trail run with a very muddy end.

Going a little further, Simon Barraclough (two hours 15 minutes) and Caroline Moss (2.16.00)completed the Anglesey half-marathon.