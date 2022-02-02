Runners charging in for schools championships

Cross Country event

The action, which gets under way at 10.30am, will feature several leading Shropshire athletes who did well in the Midland Counties Cross Country Championships held at Mansfield last Saturday.

Zoe Gilbody – who won the Midland under-15 girls title – will be representing Thomas Telford School at Oswestry, where she is undefeated having won the Year 7 title in 2019 followed by the junior girls title in 2020. In 2020 she went on to win the English Schools Junior Girls title at Liverpool, followed by an England International vest before Covid struck and all athletics was cancelled, becoming only the third ever Shropshire athlete to win an English Schools title.

Earlier this season, Gilbody won the Intermediate Girls English Schools Cross Country Cup Final in Newquay Cornwall – only the second ever Shropshire student to win this title, leading her school team to third out of the 27 leading school teams in the country. Her team-mate Rosie Kind also had an impressive run, finishing 10th.

Shropshire probably had its best ever results in the English Schools Cup Final as Shrewsbury School also had teams that qualified for the final their inter boys team were fifth, senior boys team ninth and senior girls team 21st.

Thomas Telford, who won four team titles when the championships were last held two years ago, have won the intermediate girls and junior girls team titles for the last three years.

Another strong school are always Shrewsbury School, who won three titles two years ago.

They have won the senior boys age group for the last 10 years and again look to have a strong team led by Shropshire AA under-17 champion Kristian Tung. His team-mate Will Singleton, the intermediate boys champion from two years ago, should also feature but Dan Galloway – who won the English Schools 1500m last year and was fourth in the Midlands on Saturday – is not running, as he is concentrating on the UK Under-20 1500m Indoor Championships the following week.

Iris Downes, another Shrewsbury School student, must be one of the favourites for the senior girls title having won the Shropshire AA title in January and finished third in the Midlands Championships.

Isabelle Price (William Brookes School), a triathlete, won the Midland title in the under-17 age group but this week she is competing in the Shropshire swimming championships.

Shropshire did rather well in the Midlands in the under-17 age group, with Maggie Preece seventh and Beth Rawlinson 14th giving the county four girls in the top 14.

Rawlinson, now at Concord College, is in the senior girls age group having won four county schools titles in previous years.

Jack Kinrade, another Shrewsbury School athlete, the English Schools 800m champion last summer is now in the intermediate boys age group and looks set to follow up his title in the junior boys age group two years ago and his victory in the Shropshire AA Championships in January. Aaron Warburton, his training partner, another English Schools 800m finalist, will be leading the Oswestry School challenge hoping to make the most of home advantage.

Edward Harrison (Telford Langley School), who was a fine sixth in the Midland Championships should also be among the leaders.

Beth Trow (The Corbet School, Baschurch) was the 2020 Year 7 girls champion and will be one of the leading contenders in the junior girls age group, while Shropshire AA under-13 boys race winner Kody Gilbody (Thomas Telford), Simon Bagshaw (Idsall) and Ralph Brown (Adams Wem) should also feature.