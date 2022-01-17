Telford stars impress at Shropshire Cross Country Championships

Telford Athletic Club’s senior men’s squad line up for a picture prior to taking part in the Shropshire Athletics Association Cross Country Championships

The event took part at Attingham Park and Frost, from The Rock in Telford, took top billing as she came home first in the under-13 girls’ race.

She crossed the finish line in a time of seven minutes 28 seconds, 17 seconds clear of her nearest rival.

Frost’s brilliant effort was well supported by fellow Telford AC members Aine Wade (fourth), Kiera Evans (12th) and Heidi Preece (21st) as they claimed silver in the team race.

The under-13 boys also had cause for celebration after striking gold in the team event.

In a close finish that saw the first three runners finish within five seconds of each other, Telford’s Simon Bagshaw bagged a brilliant second place overall in 10.13 with team-mate Ralph Brown coming home third and Mason Brooks 11th.

Their efforts saw Telford finish 16 points clear of their nearest rivals. Ollie Skelton ran well to take the bronze medal in the under-15 boys’ race, just seven seconds behind the winner.

He collected his second bronze as the team came third after Ed Harrison finished 11th, followed by Tom Scott (12th), Isaac Johnson (13th), Paul Harrison 14th and Ben Guest (26th).

Maggie Preece was another Telford athlete involved in a close finish as she came home third – just two seconds away from the silver – in the under-17 girls’ category. She did have the consolation of a team silver medal alongside Libby Veitch (seventh) and Sophie Tatton (14th).

In the under-15 girls’ race, Zoe Asquith and Isobelle Standell were fourth and fifth respectively and like all the other top six finishers will be selected to run for Shropshire in the UK Inter Counties Championships. Seren Evans (18th) completed the Telford that finished second.

Telford AC’s under-17 boys bagged a silver, led home by Charlie Preece (sixth), with Ewan Doran (eighth) and Jedid Mensah (12th) providing fine support.

Dan Connolly (31.58), who earlier this season ran for England at half-marathon and fell running, had to settle for second place in the senior men’s race over a three-lap10 kilometre course.

Shropshire’s Connor Bentley, who is currently at Loughborough University and in the GB triathlon squad, won the race in 31.26. Dylan Gillett, from Wellington, was third in 33.30. The third Telford AC runner home was Paul O Brien in 15th and third Master over-40.

Telford had 20 men finish the race and took team silver, a feat matched by the Masters squad.

Michelle Clarke, a former winner of this championship, was the first Telford AC runner home in the women’s race in sixth and third in the Masters. Sarah Benson was just behind in seventh with Robin Morris Jones 14th, Christina O Brien 15th and Lisa Blagden 28th. The women’s team were third on the day while the Masters team landed gold.

Other finishers were Ioan Huruban 19th and 4th Master, James Egleston 21st, David Stevens 22nd and 6th Master, Jordan Lee Stamp 25th, Tom Foster 28th, Dale Wilkinson 34th, Dean Gapper 37th, Courtney Smyth 38th, Andy Harrop 41st, Clint Hall 49th, Paul Coupe 50th, Dan Bailey 51st, Victor Bennett 62nd, Keiron Sobey 65th, James Ingram 68th, Ian Hopkins 82nd and Tony Preece 88th.