Grand Slam bronze for Natalie Powell in Abu Dhabi

Team GB's Natalie Powell

The Powys-born fighter helped Great Britain earn a record seven medals at the event to finish second in the overall table.

Powell, who had previously won silver at the Brasilia Grand Slam in 2019, had to come through the repechage in the under-78kg event – and also saw British team-mate Emma Reid pick up gold in the same event.

Back in action for the first time since finishing seventh at the Paris Grand Slam, Powell entered the event as fourth seed – but was narrowly defeated by Zagreb Grand Prix silver medallist Patricuse Brolih of Slovenia in the quarter-finals.

A bye in the repechage due to injury to top seed Aleksandra Babintseva of Russia meant Powell progressed to the bronze medal contest to face Ukrainian second seed Anastasiya Turchyn – both fighters having been defeated by Reid in the main competition.