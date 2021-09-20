Tegan Stoddart and Kim Carter lead way at Telford games

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/09/2021 - Telford Games at Oakengates Leisure Centre. In Picture: Hurdle U15.

The Telford Athletic club duo headed home with three victories apiece from an-action packed day at the Telford Stadium that saw over 300 athletes from throughout the country take part in the open track and field meeting.

The event, which started back in 1989 when it was held at RAF Cosford, was organised by Telford AC, and superbly masterminded on the day by the host club's Elaine Davies, and catered for age groups from under-11s right up to 70-year-olds.

The action ran from 9.30am to 5pm and the track athletes were delighted that electronic photo-finish timing was used for the first time on Shropshire soil this season, which meant that times to the nearest 100th of a second could be accurately recorded.

Telford AC star Stoddart continued her superb season, that has seen her win county and Midlands titles and a bronze medal at the English Schools, by setting a Telford Games best while winning the under-17s shot with a putt of 13.03m, breaking a record that had stood for 10 years.

And Stoddart, who recently represented England in the UK School Games at Loughborough, wasn't finished there. She also won the long jump (5.31m) and javelin (26.99m) fin her respective age group.

Another Telford AC clubmate Carter, from Broseley, had a busy day as she also came out on top in three events in the senior women's age group.

She struck gold in the shot (9.10m), discus (35.01m) and javelin (17.64m) – and claimed a second-placed finish in the hammer with a season's best of 29.21m.

Shrewsbury AC's Gabe Morris set a Telford Games best – one of six on the day – as he won the over-35s 800m in two minutes 07.17 seconds, lowering a record that had stood for 29 years.

Another Shropshire athlete, Paul O'Brien from Telford AC, beat the Games record he set 2019 on his way to victory in the over-35s 3000m (9.35.37).

There were double sprint victories for Telford AC's Will Armstrong-Barnes in the under-17s 100m (11.53) and the 200m where he set a new personal best of 22.97.

His under-15 team-mate, Isaac Brownlee-Jones, repeated the feat with a PB in the 100m (12.00) and the 200m (24.39) as did Mike Dickens in the Masters sprints, clocking 11.6 for the 100m and 23.66 for the 200m.

An interesting double saw father and son Neale and Will Sadler, from Wem, take part in the pole vault.

Neale, who was a very keen pole vaulter while at Adams School, Wem, and who now runs a successful dairy farm in Wem, retired 20 plus years ago but when he started transporting Will, an under-17, to training he decided that rather than stand and watch, he would make a comeback.

They took part at Telford, and both cleared 2.50metres on their way to finishing second in their respective age groups.

Other winners from Shropshire clubs were Madeleine Aiston (Shrewsbury AC) U17 100m (12.85); Kadisha Nwachukwu (Telford AC) U13 100m (13.54); Oliver Andreae (Telford AC) U20 200m (23.65); Dexter Pile (Telford AC) U11 600m (2.00.08); Ben Naudi (Telford AC) U20 800m (2.02.88); George Andrews (Shrewsbury AC) U17 800m (2.22.06); Aaron Warburton (Oswestry Oly) U15 800m (2.13.03); Oliver Cameron (Wenlock Oly) U13 800m (2.41.93); Brady Watkinson (Telford AC) U20 1500m (4.43.60); Rebecca Walker (Shrewsbury AC) U20 high jump (1.60m); Nate Tomlin (Telford AC) U13 high jump (1.15m); Helen Watson (Telford AC) V45 pole vault (2.10m); Ben Riekstins (Telford AC) senior men's long jump (5.71m); Dom Rogaczewski (Telford AC) U20 triple jump (10.61m) and discus (23.89m); Laura Hulme (Shrewsbury AC) U17 triple jump (9.78m); Kornel Rogaczewski (Telford AC) U15 triple jump (8.46m); Harry Heard (Oswestry Oly) U15 shot (9.69m) and javelin (31.92m); Kim Davies (Telford AC) V35 shot (6.76m); Poppy Thomas (Shrewsbury AC) U15 shot (9.38m); Mark Elliott (Telford AC) V40 hammer (39.05m); Jamie Carter (Telford AC) senior men's javelin (45.83m); Dave Garrott (Telford AC) V60 javelin (27.71m PB).