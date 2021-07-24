Patrick Huston and co. take aim in Tokyo

The Telford archery duo have set their sights on mixing it in the new mixed team event final today and in the women’s and men’s team finals tomorrow and Monday, respectively.

Huston and Bettles led the way in Team GB’s squad of six by achieving the best scores in yesterday morning’s ranking events, which acts as seeding and qualification for the finals.

London-born Bettles, who trains at archery GB’s Lilleshall HQ and moved to Telford during the height of the pandemic, said on her performance, which ranked 15th from 64 women: “I had no expectations coming into this. I don’t like to set myself outcome goals, I just want to shoot as well as I can and feel happy and comfortable with how I’ve shot by the end of it. I’m really happy with 15th in the end.”