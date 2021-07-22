Ben Rowlings is off to Paralympics

Ben Rowlings at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin, Germany. (Ben Booth Photography.)

The 25-year-old wheelchair racer has been selected to represent GB in the T34 100m and 800m.

It will be Rowlings’, who was born in Shrewsbury and grew up in Newport, second appearance at the Games having competed in Rio in 2016.

A delighted Rowling tweeted: “So proud to announce that I’ve been selected for my second Paralympic Games. I’ll be racing in the T34 100m and 800m. Thanks to everyone for their continued support: friends, family and sponsors!”

Rowlings boasts a sizeable medal collection having collected five bronzes and four silvers at the European Championships and will now be hoping to shine on the biggest stage of all.

Rowlings is among 32 competitors added to ParalympicsGB’s athletics team for Games.

Reigning Paralympic sprint champion Jonnie Peacock will compete in the T64 100 metres and 4x100m universal relay, and will be bidding to make it a hat-trick of Paralympic titles following glory at London 2012 and Rio 2016.