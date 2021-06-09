Alice Kinsella is Tokyo bound

England's Alice Kinsella

A member of Telford’s Park Wrekin Gymnastics Club, Kinsella shot fame three years ago when she won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old, who is the sister of Walsall footballer Liam Kinslla, has always said her dream is to represent Team GB at the Olympics.

And now she is set realise that dream after being named in the Team GB artistic team for the games which start next month.

Kinsella is joined in the squad by twin-sisters Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova and European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “We’d like to congratulate Alice, Amelie, Jennifer and Jessica on their selection to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Being selected to represent your nation at an Olympic Games is an outstanding achievement, especially when there is such a depth of talent in this sport in Great Britain.