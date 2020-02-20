Josh Inpong-Pirard, who is in Form 5 at Shrewsbury’s Concord College, qualified in a time of 9.17 seconds when competing in the 60m hurdles at the Midlands Counties Indoor Open Series.

For Josh, it was his first race of the season at the Alexander Performance Centre in Birmingham where the qualifying time 9.20.

Josh Inpong-Pirard qualifies for nationals

He is one of the first students to be selected for Concord College’s new elite sports programme through, which he has been undergoing one-to-one strength and conditioning work.

Josh said he was ‘looking forward’ to the championships, and added: “I was delighted with the time I ran in Birmingham and to qualify for the nationals is a definite success.

“The first event of the season is always an exciting one and my race was no exception. I am training well and taking part in other events too to maintain my competition form.”