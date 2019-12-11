Advertising
Alison Lavender leads county runners in 10K
Oswestry Olympians provided the leading Shropshire runners in the Telford 10K, writes Paul Sanderson.
More than 1,200 runners streamed through the town park and beyond as Scotsman Adam Craig smashed the course record.
Alison Lavender was 11th overall in 34:11 and a part of the Midlands team, managed by Claire Martin, who won the inter area match.
Another Oswestry runner Oli Blake was the first Shropshire man home, finishing 49th in 30:49.
Shrewsbury AC’s Matt Hall just got inside the first 100 as he came in 96th in 31.50.
Other leading age group finishers included three-time race winner Claire Martin who won the over-45 age group, 29th woman overall in 36;03, with her Telford AC team-mate Lucie Tait-Harris third and 42nd overall in a time of 36:58.
Shrewsbury AC’s Graham Jones won the men’s over-60 group in 39:13, while his team-mate Peter Savill was fifth in the over-65 age group in 43:22.
Telford AC’s Christian Evans was third in his over-45 age group in 32:59.
