Euro glory for trio in the biathle

Competing at Machico, Madeira last weekend Charlotte Gilbody aged 15, Zoe Gilbody (12) from Bridgnorth Endowed School and Jack Cole (16) from King Edward’s Sixth Form College shone in the continuous run-swim-run even

Zoe Gilbody is now the European under-15 champion. She led the first 800m run to dive into the sea first, she held on well to strong competition in the sea and then had an outstanding final 800m run to gain an 18-second victory.

Zoe also had a team victory with her GB partner Elliott Gladwell from Suffolk in the paired relay Biathle, both performing strongly to finish ahead of second-placed Turkey and Spain.

Jack Cole, competing in the under 19 age group had a fantastic all-round performance on the 1,600m run- 200m swim-1,600m run to be European under-19 silver medalist, with a very strong run and swim, retaining his position throughout the race. He also achieved team gold with his other GB Team mates.

Charlotte Gilbody ran the race of her life so far to gain a podium position in the under 17 age group.

Charlotte ran competitively on the first 1,200m run to start the swim in fifth position, a strong 200m swim then saw her exit the sea in third position with a group of four other athletes in close pursuit. Charlotte dug deep to run the final 1,200m strongly to achieve the European under-17 bronze medal.

There were many other athletes representing Team GB aged 10- 75 years where GB dominated many age groups.