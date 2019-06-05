Helps floods in for threatened Wenlock Olympian Games

The society that runs the historic event, which is the forerunner of the modern Olympic Games, put out a plea for help earlier this week.

It said that due to dwindling numbers, there was "a real danger that the Games will not continue in their present form".

However a dozen people have already come forward to help bolster numbers.

Mac Bardsley, press and PR secretary for the Games, said: "We were in danger of not being able to run it to the same scale. Our volunteer base diminishes year on year. This is one of those times where we need to get more people in.

"We're not being alarmist. We've had a dozen people come forward already so it's been quite a positive response."

The 2019 event will be the 133rd in its long history.

The society is still looking for more helpers. To get involved, message Mac on info@wenlock-olympian-society.org.uk