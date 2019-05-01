Olympic medallist on Market Drayton10k start line

The multiple Team GB meal-winner will run on May 12 as part of a new partnership deal with Muller, who sponsored the race from 2004 until 2011 when other business commitments meant they could not continue to be involved.

The dairy company, which has its headquarters on the edge of Market Drayton, has signed off on a new three-year sponsorship deal.

Kelly Sotherton won bronze medals in the heptathlon in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, and also took podium spaces in various international competitions including a gold, also for heptathlon, in the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

The 2019 Market Drayton 10k sold all of its 2,500 tickets within hours of going on sale, and race director Tim Beckett said he hopes having a famous face involved this year will raise the event's profile even more.

From 2012 to 2015, the race topped Runner's World's list of the UK's best 10k runs, regularly beating larger events.

It begins and ends at the Grove School off Newcastle Road.

Tim appealed for more volunteers to help make sure this year's race runs smoothly, in various roles and at various places between 8am and 12.30pm.

Help is needed in the main Grove School car park before the race, with the fun run from 9am and at marshal points around the course throughout, as well as in other roles.

For more details or to get involved, contact marketdrayton10K@gmail.com or 07808 144348.