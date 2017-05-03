Lee Hughes leaving AFC Telford to begin managerial career

The striker, who joined the club in February, scored four times in 12 games for the Bucks and had previously stated his desire to stay on for another season.

However, the club confirmed that Hughes would not be staying with the club in a statement on their website.

"AFC Telford United can confirm Lee Hughes will not be staying on at the club for next season." Read the statement.

"Hughes confirmed to Bucks boss Rob Smith that he will be taking a managerial role at another club next season and won't be staying on at AFC Telford United for another year.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Lee for all his efforts in securing the clubs National League North status. We wish him all the very best in his next chapter in his career."

Hughes is likely to be one of a number of players who won't be returning next season, with Rob Smith eager to rebuild his squad.