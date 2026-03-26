Wolves Women column: Fans will make a huge difference in Black Country derby clash

Hi again all, it’s great to be writing again in the Express and Star this week ahead of what is a hugely exciting home game for us.

There are certain games that always carry a little extra edge, and a Black Country derby at Molineux is right at the top of that list. As a manager, these are the fixtures you look forward to, not just because of the rivalry, but because of the occasion, the atmosphere and what it means to our supporters.

While Telford is our home, we always enjoy coming to Molineux. It’s a special stadium with a proud history, and it’s important for our players to experience these moments. Just as important is seeing so many of our fans in the stands. Your support, home and away, has been outstanding all season, and it genuinely makes a difference. If this is your first time watching Wolves Women, then you’re very welcome, and I hope it won’t be your last.

We’re heading into the business end of the season now, with only a few league games left, and I couldn’t be prouder of what the players have achieved so far. To be competing the way we are, right at the top end of the table, says everything about their attitude and commitment. We’ve gone toe to toe with a strong and fully professional Burnley side throughout the campaign, and that’s pushed us to maintain high standards week in, week out.

The league structure this season has added an interesting dynamic, with an additional promotion place available. It means there’s still everything to play for, and I’m delighted that our recent results have already secured us a minimum of a second-place finish. That’s a fantastic achievement at this stage, but it’s not something we’re satisfied with. We want to keep pushing right until the very end and until it is mathematically impossible.

Of course, there have been bumps along the way. The defeat at Burnley a couple of weeks ago was a tough one to take, especially given the circumstances. Though it doesn’t change the result, we were pleased that the FA have acknowledged that the decision to disallow the goal was a mistake and accept their apology. What has impressed me most was the reaction of the players, who did not dwell on it. They responded in exactly the way you’d want.

We’ve seen that in the performances since. The win over Albion in the cup semi-final showed our resilience, and last weekend’s result in the league at Loughborough was a great example of our attacking quality. Goals coming from different areas of the pitch, energy right through the squad. I challenged the girls this week to watch back our five goals from Loughborough, because for me they were the perfect example of the identity we are striving hard to consolidate.

Sunday's game will be another challenge. We know Albion well by now, and they know us. After all, it feels like this is the 100th time we’ve played them this season! These games are never straightforward, especially in a derby, and we’ll need to be at our best. They made it difficult for us last week in the County Cup and we expect the same today.

Finally, I saw a comment online last week from a supporter – in response to advisory board member Caren Davies’ article encouraging the people of Wolverhampton to get behind Wolves Women at this important stage of the season – who said that first the team must get behind the city by playing at Molineux. Well here we are, back in WV1 for a huge derby match. Every single supporter can make a difference on Sunday and at time of writing, we are at around 2,000 tickets sold. Let’s get more through the turnstile and give these girls the support they deserve.

Enjoy the game!

Macca