'Unfortunate' - Gavin Cowan expresses sympathy with Wolves loanee over lack of minutes at Shrewsbury Town

The Italian has not featured for Salop since former boss Michael Appleton’s final game in charge - defeat at Cambridge United in late January.

The Wolves loanee was named in matchday squads against Accrington Stanley and Salford City, but remained an unused substitute on both occasions.

Ojinnaka was one of seven January signings and is among seven loan players currently at the club - a situation Cowan says has worked against the 20-year-old, as he expressed sympathy for the midfielder.

"It's just such an unfortunate situation for the lad," Cowan said. "He's like a really good trainer, he's really strong.

"But again, sometimes the loans for me, they're more the players that you take gambles at, at the top of the end of the pitch and we have got a lot of experience in that back line.

Temple Ojinnaka of Shrewsbury Town

"But look, you can never say never. He's came to see me, we had a really good conversation, I have got a great relationship with him.