Shropshire five still in the mix in the Potteries Panel

A double-header week of fixtures began on Tuesday on a rainy and windy night on the artificial green at Biddulph, when the county’s bowlers suffered a mixed set of results.

But they remain in the hunt to qualify for a shot at the £1,200 first prize on finals night early next month.

Joe Dicken leads qualifying Group One and Bayley team-mate Reece Farr is still unbeaten in it while Callum Wraight and Jordan Millman are in contention in Group Two, as is Dan Williams in Group Three.

Tuesday’s results. Group One: Farr 26 Martin Davies 15; Dicken 28 Darren Kerr 10; Andy Armstrong 23 Andy Booth 19. Group Two: Wraight 22 Glenn Johnson 19; Millman 8 Andy Ferris 31; Wraight 18 Millman 26. Group Three: Williams 8 George Podmore 35; Williams 22 Jarrod Hamer 18.

Ifton's dominance is over

Ifton’s domination of the Bradley Winter Bowling League in Wrexham is over.

Both the Miners from St Martins and Gladstone have been pipped to the championship on the artificial green by a Weeble Gang squad that includes Castlefields duo Callum Wraight and Andy Armstrong and Bandit Bowls regular Liam Badwick.

Having won the title for the past two winters, Ifton end the season tonight against Bradley destined for a third-placed finish in the four singles-two doubles league behind runners-up Gladstone, who also play tonight.

But Ifton stalwart Dave ‘Dicky’ Jones has an outside chance of retaining the singles averages honour for the club – won by Clay Flattley last winter – with a big win tonight.

Mid Shropshire League

The opening fixtures of 2026 haven’t been played yet but the first Molson Coors Mid Shropshire Bowling League title goes on the line tonight.

It’s the Thursday Night Merit with eight qualifiers, including husband and wife Stuart and Jackie Rutter, heading to St Georges to contest the finals on the bottom green from 7pm.

Neither of the past winners – Peter Farmer and Josh Bradburn – feature but there is 2022 Senior Merit winner Stuart Church, who beat his son Logan to qualify in a competition that was not played last year.

Tonight’s first-round draw: Jackie Rutter v Carleen Doody-Millington, John Lea v Josh Cotton, Stuart Church v Stuart Rutter, Michael Cooper v Pete Grimston.