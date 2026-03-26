Darting starlets hit the bullseye in men's league

Littler has already won two world championships while still a teenager - and he has inspired a team from Severn Darts Academy to take on their older counterparts of the Shrewsbury Men's League on Monday nights.

The academy side - all boys aged between 12 and 17 - clinched the Division Six crown for Bagley Sports and Social B with three matches still to spare, while only losing one across the whole campaign.

Alfie Titley, Josh Harding, Ciaran Harding, Sam Jones, Jake Jones, Freddie Gaunt, Aiden Smith, Archie Wright and Josh Lenton were the champion youngsters.



Severn Darts Academy was created by Katie Titley and Neil Southern in Shrewsbury 18 months ago, with a second venue being launched in Wem this month.

The victorious Severn Darts Academy team

Co-founder Katie said: "Neil spotted a great deal of talent within the academy and decided to enter a team of 8-10 of the young players into the local men’s league to give them competitive experience. What followed has been remarkable. In their very first season, the boys have gone on to win the division in style against experienced adult teams.

"As far as we know, this is a unique achievement locally – there has never been a team made up entirely of children competing in the league, let alone winning it in their first season.

"We felt the consistent and outstanding performances from these young players throughout the season deserved recognition. It shows what young people can accomplish with the right support, encouragement, and opportunity."