Church Stretton and Dawley Town set for a title shootout

Church Stretton sit four points clear at the top after all but ending third-placed Wrockwardine Wood's hopes of a late charge.

Oliver Barrett, Jack Clements and James Hill found the net as Stretton secured a 3-1 win at home to Wood. Cian Fenlon replied for the visitors.

The win extend Stretton's unbeaten run in the league to 20 games, but they still can't shake off Dawley Town.

They were in action on Thursday night and battled to a 2-0 victory at Shifnal Town 1964.

Dalian Scullion and substitute Cain Patterson found the net for the visitors, who hold a game in hand over leaders Stretton.

Shifnal bounced back from that loss to record a 2-0 success at home to Whitchurch Alport 1946 on Saturday. Matthew Elsmore and substitute Jesse Kudjordjie were on target.

Luke Dwyer bagged the only goal of the game to secure victory for Gobowen Celtic against visitors Shrewsbury Up & Comers Juniors.

Two goals from Nathan Day earned NC United a point in a 2-2 draw at Llanymynech.

Prees United emerged 6-3 winners from an entertaining clash at Telford Town Reserves.

Harry Clayton and Daniel Parker shared top billing for United as they both bagged hat-tricks.

Hosts Telford replied through Aw Sileye Soumare (two) and Turell Clayton.

FC Nations also hit form on the road as they won 5-1 at Wem Town.

Louie Millington struck twice and Tommy Clarke and Callum Graybrook once each as fourth-placed Ellesmere Rangers won 4-1 at Bridgnorth Spartans.

That win followed Rangers booking their place in the semi-finals of the Tony Bywater Cup in midweek.

They beat FC Nations 5-4 on penalties after the clash had ended goalless.

Ercall Rangers' charge towards the Division One title continued as they beat second-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development 4-1.

They are now 11 points clear at the top and have two games in hand on Shrewsbury.

Simon Rothery and Steven Leigh netted as St Martins came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Ercall Aces. Anthony Johnson had put the hosts in front.

A hat-trick from Charlie Warren helped fire Mereside Rangers to a 5-4 success at home to Wrockwardine Wood Development. Aaron Jones and Daniel Simpson added the hosts' other goals.

Ercall 1975 battled to a 3-2 triumph on the road at SAHA FC.

Todd Gregory, Asante Obeng and Alex Williamson struck for Ercall with Harvey Millington and Max Beaman replying for SAHA, who had Nathaniel Turner sent off.

Allscott Heath Reserves boosted their hopes of a top two finish with a five-star show on the road at Shawbury United Development.

Emmanuel Osei scored twice and Macauley Pugh, Ian Harkins and Jay Barnett once each as they won 5-0.

Brown Clee were 1-0 winners at home to Wem Town Colts.



That win followed a midweek cup success for Brown Clee as they progressed to the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Josiah Brassington, Henry Gibbons and Joe Markall were on target in a 3-2 win against Haughmond Development. Tai Jones and Ethan Savage replied.