Women's round-up: Cup win takes Shrewsbury to next round

Maddie Jones gave the West Midlands League Premier Division side the lead on the hour mark and after some strong saves from goalkeeper Marlah Monro preserved the clean sheet, Holly Appleby's 92nd minute finish secured the third round win over opposition from the league below.

Forward Jones also bagged the assist and was delighted with the result.

"It was a great ball over the top and I had did what I had to do," she said.

"Luckily it rebounded off the goalkeeper and a goal's a goal.

"It's very full-on at the moment, we have a lot of games, two cup competitions and hopefully still fighting for promotion as well.

"It's a lot, but we're working together, sticking together, so hopefully we'll end up on top for all of them.

"The intensity has been there in training and everyone has come together."

In league action, Shifnal Town Ladies put on a five star display with a convincing 5-1 win over Port Vale.

A brace from Rebecca-Lee Brown, alongside finishes from Jenna Boddison, Demmie Bown and Tayler Davies sees Shifnal sit third in the league, but with games in hand on those around them.

In the West Midlands League Division One North, Telford Town Ladies put in an impressive display to beat Newcastle Town Women 4-1.

A hat-trick from Madison Hawthorne was the highlight for the home side, alongside a finish from Sienna Wilson, as Kiera Willdigg's goal for Newcastle proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

AFC Telford United Ladies were beaten in a close contest, however, as they lost at home to Rugby Town Women.

Goals from Olivia Bellamy and Sasha Woodhouse were not enough to get a result as they fell to a 3-2 defeat, while bottom side Whitchurch Alport Women did not play.

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints Women lost 1-0 to Wrexham Women after a 66th minute winner.

In the Shropshire League Premier Division, league leaders Shrewsbury Up & Comers Ladies had their game at Ellesmere Rangers Ladies postponed, meaning Broseley Ladies were able to close the gap with their 5-1 win over Albrighton Women.

Worthen Juniors Ladies had a remarkable 10-0 win over Dawley Town Lionesses, while Shropshire Lions Ladies won 2-0 at Prees United Ladies, Bridgnorth Spartans beat Shawbury United Ladies 1-0 and Allscott Heath Development and Newport Girls Ladies played out a 1-1 draw.