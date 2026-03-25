Why Mateus Mane's Portugal decision over England may be a good sign for Wolves ahead of potential summer interest

The Wolves teenage star, who has burst onto the scene this season, moved to England from Portugal at a young age.

He has already represented both countries at youth level.

It emerged last week that he had chosen Portugal - and had been called up for their under 21 side for their upcoming games.

On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss the decision and look at why his choice may bode well for Wolves - ahead of potential interest in him this summer.