Why Mateus Mane's Portugal decision over England may be a good sign for Wolves ahead of potential summer interest
Mateus Mane was called up for the Portugal under 21 squad last week - following a tug of war between the country of his birth and England.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The Wolves teenage star, who has burst onto the scene this season, moved to England from Portugal at a young age.
He has already represented both countries at youth level.
It emerged last week that he had chosen Portugal - and had been called up for their under 21 side for their upcoming games.
On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss the decision and look at why his choice may bode well for Wolves - ahead of potential interest in him this summer.