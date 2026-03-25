West Brom reveal big early bird season ticket news with adult price freeze

In recent campaigns Albion have kept price increases to a minimum - while freezing kids tickets and introducing a first year adult ticket price.

Last year the cost per game increased by less than £1 for adults - and the club have now announced a complete freeze on adult season ticket prices.

It sees Albion continue to offer one of the best value for money season tickets across the EFL.

Adult tickets are available for just £419 during the early bird window - with seniors priced at £359 and adult disabled season tickets at £239.

Under 14 season tickets in all sections of the ground have risen slightly from £23 to £49, while under 17 tickets have gone from £69 to £89.

Albion have announced their season ticket prices (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, under 20 tickets have been frozen at £125, with tickets for supporters aged between 20 and 25 still available from £219, the same price as last season.

The early bird price for adult season tickets equates to £18.22 per home game.

The window to secure early bird season tickets is open now and runs until 10pm on May 29.

Again the club is offering a reduced renewal price for existing season ticket holders who are moving from the 20 to 25 category to the adult category for the new season. The offer will result in a saving of at least £100 for their first campaign as an adult.

Season tickets are available to buy online or in the club shop - and fans wising to relocate for next season should renew their season ticket as usual. If they then wish to relocate, they can visit the ticket office or call 0121 227 2227 from 10am on Monday June 1 until 3pm on Friday June 5.