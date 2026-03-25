Tom takes his last chance to book spot in Bandit Bowls finals day

All the quarter-finalists at Wem Sports at the weekend were guaranteed tickets to Sunday’s main finals at Bicton when a superb £4,300 pot will be shared out.

So that made the consolation triumph of Tom Killen all the more sweeter, the young Wrockwardine Wood and county senior team star beating Jack Williams 21-11 in the final.

“The consolation finals day and the £1,200 top 16 two-bowler team event were both played at Wem Sports,” said BB chief Jamie Brookes. “There were 33 eligible entrants in the AID Oils-sponsored consolation and Tom Killen won it, with the last eight booking their spots in the main finals day at Bicton on Sunday.

“We also presented the Consumer Gas-sponsored junior juniors with a trophy and prize money with four of the five regulars there to be quite rightly congratulated, both on their winter series efforts but also for making it even more fun and enjoyable for the rest of us.”

The four youngsters present to be rewarded were Aria Dodds, Louie Hill, Noah Freakley and Harry Wraight.

The two-bowler team event for those who finished in the top 16 of the winter series points table was played in the afternoon – with the hot favourite starring again.

“Callum Wraight retained the title, this year partnering Emmet McKinley (Oxon) to the trophy and the winners prize – and now we move on to another weekend of finals on Saturday and Sunday,” added Brookes.

Joining Killen and Williams from the consolation finals heading to Bicton will be Tracy Wraight, Dylan Prichard, David Dawson, Michelle Nolan, Carl Jones, and Elias McNicol.