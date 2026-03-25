Newly-promoted Woore open campaign against long-time rivals - bowls round-up

The play-off winners will take on holders Ifton in round one of the league’s Mayhew Trophy on Wednesday, April 1, having faced the side from St Martins for many years in the top flight of the Whitchurch League.

Twelve of the Premier’s 14 clubs were represented at the pre-season meeting at Meole Brace BC when it was decided an EGM will be held this coming Sunday to put a new Code of Conduct into the rules.

The winner of the Premier Merit will be nominated for the Shropshire Champion of Champions and the league will donate £50 to Parkinson’s UK in honour of late founding father Neville Edwards.

Meanwhile, the pre-season meeting of the North Shropshire veterans association agreed to a Wem request not to have their two Market Drayton seniors league teams at home on the same week by switching Ash’s fixtures with those of Wem A.

And the Wem League committee meeting last week was the deadline for all 43 teams ready to compete in the coming season to pay their £15 entry fee.

Bandit Bowls

A superb £1,875 prize fund will be paid out on finals day of the Bandit Bowls one-day competitions on Saturday.

And, given his form in them this winter, Shropshire senior team star Scott Harries must be the favourite to be crowned one-dayer champion at Joules BC in Market Drayton.

Scott Harries, right

That’s where his seventh success of this campaign came at the weekend when he beat mixed doubles partner and former Bylet team-mate Cheryl Caswell 21-17 in the final.

With 20 entries it meant Harries picked up the biggest share of the £140 pot paid out on a day when the numbers attending made promoter Jamie Brookes happy.

“It was a nice figure of 20 entrants, which was very pleasing due to all of the qualifying in open comps at the moment,” he said.

“The one-dayer finals are at Joules on Saturday with 40 confirmed entrants at present due to share out the £1,875 prize fund.”

Harries got the better of Angela Howard 21-13 in the semi-finals while Caswell survived a 21-19 close call against Alan Langfield.

Open competitions

Playing close to home paid dividends for Shropshire bowlers as they dominated qualifying in three of the four open competitions in the county at the weekend.

They had a field day in the eight sessions £5,660 Coors Meole Brace Open, dominated proceedings on the two days of the £3,045 Edgmond Open and ruled on both nights of the £1,280 Shifnal Spring Open.

In fact it was only in week two of the £4,000 Adderley Open on Saturday evening that they failed to shine as James Berrisford and Paul Bradley grabbed the tickets to the finals.

Five-time winner Callum Wraight was among the local heroes in the British Champion of Champions event at Meole while Stuart Rutter and Jamie King enjoyed success at both Edgmond and Shifnal.

Meole Brace qualifiers were Wraight, Mike Beer, Matt Beeston, Adam Jones, Danny Edmonds, Chris Dodds, Dave Worthington, Nathan Lacey, Lee Brown, Gareth Davies, Nick Hughes, Paul Williams, Gary Beff, Mel Higham, Ben Percival and Will Childs.

Qualifiers at Edgmond were Rutter, King, Rich Godard, Leighton Roberts, Nick Wyer, Dave Worthington, Peter Grimston, George Hines.

And bound for finals night on Shifnal this coming Saturday are Rutter, King, Josh Cotton, Steve Reeves, Joe Killen, Josh Bradburn, Scott Simpson and Phil Clinton.