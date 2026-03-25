"I know Tommy" - Wolves assessing loan midfielder ahead of potential return

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 38 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham this season but has been unable to hold down a permanent place in the starting XI.

The Blues have an obligation to buy Doyle in the region of £10million if they are promoted to the Premier League, but they currently sit 11th and promotion seems unlikely.

Wolves remain bottom of the Premier League and are expected to be relegated to the second tier, and it is understood the club are now assessing Doyle as a potential option for next season.

Head coach Rob Edwards worked with Doyle previously with England under-20s, but remained coy on the prospect of Doyle returning to Wolves.