"I don't feel that" - Rob Edwards on freedom and pressure in his Wolves ranks

Wolves were previously fighting against the tag of becoming the worst ever Premier League side and an upturn in form now sees them tracking down 19th-placed Burnley, who sit just three points above them.

Edwards' side were written off as relegation fodder months ago and although they have improved in recent months, sinking to the Championship is still expected.

Playing with more freedom and less pressure is a natural explanation for Wolves' upgraded form, but Edwards rejected that notion and insists the players have continuously been under pressure.

"I don't feel that, I feel like we're putting a good amount of pressure on them to perform, we have to," he said.