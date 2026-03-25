'Could be a force': Tolu Arokodare future view with Championship prediction for £24m Wolves striker

Amid a difficult relegation battle, the Nigerian striker has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

He has so far netted just a handful of goals - but netted a key equaliser off the bench in the recent comeback at Brentford.

On the latest episode of the E&S Wolves podcast, Jonny Drury and Liam Keen discuss the striker's future and look at whether he could be a big player in the Championship next season if he remains at Molineux.