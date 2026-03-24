Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci handed big Czechia news ahead of crucial World Cup clash as West Ham man axed

The 26-year-old defender, who arrived at Wolves last summer on loan from Girona, has been a regular under both Vitor Pereira and Rob Edwards during a difficult season for the club.

But he has put in some impressive displays and has retained his place in the Czechia side as they look to earn a place at this summer's World Cup.

The defender made his debut for his country back in 2022, winning 23 caps so far - and has now been handed a big responsibility ahead of a huge qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday evening.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek has been stripped of the captaincy for Czechia, having been disciplined by the country's FA for failing to applaud their fans following a 6-0 win over Gibraltar in November.

The FA also denied financial bonuses to players following the incident - with supporters critical of performances despite the victory ensuring they earned a place in the play-offs.

Now the bosses at the Czechia FA have handed the captaincy to Wolves defender Krejci - ahead of their home clash with Ireland on Thursday evening.

Krejci in action for Wolves (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

New boss Miroslav Koubek, alongside general manager and former midfielder and Ballon D'Or winner Pavel Nedved, hinted last week that a decision was going to be made.

Nedved said: "I have a sense of the whole situation in the team,” said former Ballon D’Or winner Nedvěd.

“You can feel how the team works and who is the natural leader, how everyone approaches it.

“The decision was quite simple and clear for me.”

The captaincy move comes as Krejci is coming to the end of his season long loan at Wolves - having arrived back in the summer.

Of Wolves' summer signings, he has arguably been the most successful and the move will be made permanent in the summer.

The 26-year-old signed on loan from Spanish side Girona back in the summer for an initial £6million loan fee, with an option to make it permanent for an additional £20million.

That option became an obligation after Krejci played a certain number of games and the Express & Star understands that those terms have been met.

As a result, Krejci will become a permanent Wolves player this summer and sign a contract until 2030.

It is also understood that there is no clause in the contract that means the permanent move will not be completed in the event of relegation, meaning Krejci's permanent switch to Wolves is sealed.