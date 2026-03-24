'The reason why': £10m Wolves defender hailed for 'trending in right direction' after difficult first season

The £10m summer signing has been something of a regular at stages of the campaign - so far making 37 appearances in all competitions.

The majority of those have come from the start - as Wolves have battled at the foot of the table for most of the campaign.

Under Rob Edwards he has become almost a mainstay in the side at right wing back - but the flyer has come in for flak from the Molineux crowd.

Tchatchoua was sarcastically cheered off the pitch when substituted in a recent Molineux match with Edwards coming to the player's defence, admitting he does have work to do on his attacking game, but he praised his defensive work for the team.

And former Wolves midfielder and Express & Star columnist Dave Edwards has identified where the former Hellas Verona has improved - insisting in the recent clash with Brentford, the opposition players were 'frightened to death' of his pace'.

Jackson Tchatchoua (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

He also believes it is clear to see why he has become a regular under Edwards.

Speaking to the Official Wolves Podcast, the former midfielder said: "The reason why Rob Edwards keeps playing Jackson Tchatchoua is because of the outlet he gives on the right hand side.

"We all know we want to see him be more reliable in possession, have an end product and keep improving.

"I have seen improvement in those areas, he has been far more direct in recent weeks. Before there was a period where he wouldn't want to go at the full back and he would turn back and keep the ball.

"When he stands someone up he has a great chance. And there is a recognition of the runs he is making, holding the touchline for Wolves to play the ball inside and he can get on the end of it and get to the by line to stand up a cross.

"Brentford were scared to death of his pace. He is trending in the right direction."